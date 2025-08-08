Drew McIntyre Destroys Cody Rhodes on SmackDown After Attacking John Cena

Drew McIntyre made a bold statement on SmackDown’s August 8, 2025 episode, blindsiding John Cena during an in-ring segment before Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes arrived to make the save.

The Scottish Warrior escalated matters later in the show by attacking Rhodes with the championship belt and delivering a devastating Claymore, making his intentions crystal clear.

This aggressive move continues a storyline that began with McIntyre’s July 4 SmackDown return, where he confronted Rhodes and Randy Orton. During that confrontation, McIntyre explicitly stated he wanted Rhodes to win the title so he could be the one to take it from him, positioning himself as the “alpha” before Orton dropped him with an RKO.

Championship Implications

McIntyre’s calculated attacks on both Cena and Rhodes signal his positioning at the front of the line for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. Given his on-screen declarations since returning, fans can expect continued hostilities between the two superstars, likely leading to a high-profile singles challenge or tag team match as the next step in their brewing rivalry.

The August 8 episode served as the first SmackDown following SummerSlam Night Two, where Rhodes reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Title. McIntyre’s attack represents a direct challenge to the new champion’s reign, setting up what promises to be an intense feud moving forward.

This rivalry has deep roots, with the two wrestlers having several high-profile matches and angles dating back to early 2024, including televised bouts on Raw and various live events throughout their ongoing competitive history.