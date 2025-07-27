Drew McIntyre Reveals Travel Woes, Blames Jelly Roll

Drew McIntyre could miss SummerSlam if he can’t board a flight in time for the upcoming PLE, and the Scottish Warrior is pointing the finger of blame directly at Jelly Roll. On X, McIntyre shared that he was stuck in the UK after being refused the chance to board his flight.

The reason for McIntyre’s travel woes? He lacks a U.S. passport. McIntyre shared that even though the staff at the airport know of him and know he lives in the U.S., they could not allow him to board. Despite McIntyre’s pleas, pointing out that he and his wife have pets that need caring for, he remains in the UK at this time.

McIntyre has travelled countless times, but shared that this is the first time something like this has happened. The three-time former World Champion shared his suspicion that Jelly Roll, one of the men he’s set to face at SummerSlam, is to blame.

“Jelly Roll. You know somebody, got your connections. You’ve got your 15 minutes of fame right now, you can get away with some stuff… You realized when I took off my shirt on SmackDown, you thought ‘All that aura, I’m screwed.'”

Why am I stranded?

Why am I cutting a promo with cows?



There’s now a good chance I don’t make #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/jqG7pvglvq — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2025

Despite Jelly Roll’s supposed actions, McIntyre vowed to make it back to the U.S. in time for SummerSlam. The music artist will make his WWE in-ring debut by teaming with Randy Orton to face McIntyre and Logan Paul.

Jelly Roll has been putting in the work to make his performance exceptional and live up to the standard set by Paul, Bad Bunny, and others. Travel woes or not, McIntyre is focused on making it to the show, and getting ‘revenge’ on Jelly Roll.