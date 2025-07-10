Drew McIntyre Gives Health Update After WWE Return

Drew McIntyre, following his hiatus after a steel cage match loss to Damian Priest, returned to WWE on July 4 during SmackDown.

He shared a health update on FOX News, stating he feels better than the past six or seven years, equating his current health to the time before his 2020 Royal Rumble win.

McIntyre mentioned his involvement in new rehab techniques.

“I brought somebody in to start doing rehab at the gym, stretching things I’ve never done in my life and it’s unbelievable what it’s opened in my body.”

Despite a challenging return, he is set to face Randy Orion at Saturday Night’s Main Event due to a confrontation during a segment with Orton and Cody Rhodes.

