Drew McIntyre Hopes To “Send John Cena Right Into Retirement”

With John Cena’s retirement tour in its final months, another top WWE superstar has thrown his name into the hat for one of the legend’s final matches. Drew McIntyre has stated he would like to face Cena at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Perth, Australia.

Speaking on SEN Sporting Capital, McIntyre expressed his desire to be one of the final opponents of Cena’s legendary career. The event in Perth on October 11 is one of the dozen appearances Cena has left before his retirement in December.

“John Cena, that would be a fun match in Perth. I need to get one of those last matches,” McIntyre said. “I’ll be very happy to send him right into retirement. He’s doing a great job in Hollywood. Peacemaker is amazing. I’ll be happy to kick him out the door and continue the good work he’s doing outside of the company.”

McIntyre also took a shot at Cena’s recent character shift, referencing his apparent return to his classic babyface persona on last week’s episode of SmackDown after a five-month run as a heel. “Now that he’s Super Cena again, I don’t want any part of these last six months. What a waste of time,” McIntyre joked.

A one-on-one match between the two would be a first-time-ever encounter on a premium live event. While they have shared the ring in multi-man matches in the past, they have never had a major singles program, making it a dream match for many WWE fans.