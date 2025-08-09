Drew McIntyre Reveals His Take On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

Drew McIntyre wants you to remember that he beat Brock Lesnar.

Top WWE names have been supportive of Brock’s controversial SummerSlam return. WWE CCO Triple H said that it is incredible to have the former world champion back in the company, while Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes said that he fits right in the direction the promotion is taking.

The Scottish Warrior was also asked about the same during his recent interview with The West Sport. Mcintyre suggested that Brock’s return did not surprise him:

“I just thought, ‘There’s Brock. There he is.’ It’s not like anything crazy. I just, you know, saw him come out. I had wrestled Night One of SummerSlam on the Saturday, the first two-day SummerSlam ever. Very successful—113,000 people over two days. And I’d finished my last appearance.”

The Guy I Beat: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre had a more balanced take on the situation compared to his peers. He noted how the Beast Incarnate is someone who causes a lot of headlines and is part of his own history in the company:

“I got on a plane. I believe I had just arrived home in the Nashville area here when I saw it, and I went, ‘Oh, there he is.’ Brock is back. And you know he’s the Beast. He causes a lot of headlines. And most importantly, he’s also the guy I beat in the main event of WrestleMania for my first WWE Championship… in five minutes.”

The former world champion faced Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 after winning the 2020 Royal Rumble. Unfortunately for Drew, the event was held in the performance center without an audience, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.