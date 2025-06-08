Drew McIntyre On If He’s Unhappy With Damian Priest Feud

Drew McIntyre has explained how the collaboration between the current WWE management and the talents work.

Coming off his incredible 2024 rivalry with CM Punk, many thought McIntyre would be involved in a main event angle during the WrestleMania 41 season. He even had a feud with The Bloodline leading up to Royal Rumble but Drew ended up in a story with Damian Priest for the Show of Shows instead.

The Scottish Warrior talked about his work with Priest during his recent appearance on the Gorilla Position podcast. He was asked if he was not happy with the pivot in this direction and Drew McIntyre gave an ambiguous answer:

“I mean, [laughs] this is WWE. If you know anything about watching the show, you know things are not always as they seem. And if you know anything about being backstage, things change every freaking second.”

Last minute changes were a staple of the Vince McMahon management. When asked if it was still a thing, the former World Champion explained that they still have to listen to the crowd:

“I mean not as much but, it depends on how things are feeling, how the crowd are reacting. If things aren’t playing out how we want them to play out or the fans aren’t feeling something, they’re going to change in a second.”

It’s Very Collaborative: Drew McIntyre

The new WWE management under Triple H has been praised by many superstars for being much more collaborative with talents. When asked if this is really the case, Drew McIntyre replied positively. He gave an example of how the writers respond when someone like him comes up with an idea that he wants to implement instantly:

“Yep, it is very collaborative. I mean everybody is on the same page. Things change and that’s just the nature of the industry. But everybody is communicating now [like] ‘Okay, we’re going in this direction now. How we’re going to make it make logical sense.’ Our opinion matters more than ever these days. The great thing about the collaboration for somebody like myself, you know outside the company. Sometimes I’m like ‘Right, I gotta do all this right now. I’ve got these ideas. I want to throw them out on this one show.’ And the writers are there saying ‘Okay, this is the idea but how about if we split some of that stuff up week to week, so we’re able to tell that story a little bit slower. We have 52 weeks, remember.'”

McIntyre said that this is the good thing about collaboration because you need people like himself who are willing to take an idea and run away with it. However, you also need someone to pull back at times and help them see things from a different perspective.