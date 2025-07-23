Drew McIntyre On Triple H: ‘He Let Me Be Myself’

Drew McIntyre, whose WWE career has seen incredible highs and lows, recently opened up about the difference in creative philosophy between his former boss, Vince McMahon, and his current one, Triple H.

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impulsive podcast, McIntyre discussed his experience working under Vince McMahon. He explained that McMahon had a very specific vision for him and was protective of that image, which sometimes limited his creative freedom.

“For Vince, I think for me personally, he had a certain image of me, and he was always looking to protect me as this warrior character,” McIntyre said. “If I went to try something outside the box, the stuff I’m doing now, for me personally, it probably wouldn’t happen just because he was like, ‘No, this is my Drew. This is my warrior. This is how I see it.’”

McIntyre contrasted that experience with his current run under the creative direction of Triple H. He credited Levesque with having “modern thinking” and allowing him to show more of his true personality.

“Hunter was very much of the mindset, we’re going to try something different,” he explained. “We’re going to try this and let you be yourself and let this personality that he knew I had shine. And from the second we had our first conversation when he took over, it’s been exactly that.”