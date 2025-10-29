Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Was Planning Before 2017 WWE Return

Drew McIntyre was ready to go to Japan before his 2017 WWE return.

The Scottish Psychopath recently appeared on the No Contest Wrestling podcast. He talked about things such as his WWE debut as The Chosen One, winning the tag team titles with Cody Rhodes during his first run with the company and more.

The former World Champion also talked about his time away from WWE between 2014 to 2017. Drew McIntyre revealed that after ending his 2-year long TNA stint, he was ready to make the move to NJPW. A conversation with William Regal, however, changed his direction:

“In 2017, when I returned to WWE, I was ready to go to New Japan at that point. That’s where my head was at. I spoke to the right people to start having the serious conversations, And Regal told me ‘You’ve got to talk to him, talk to Hunter first, go talk to Paul first’, and it was one minute into the conversation, I knew it was time to come back.”

As things stand, Drew McIntyre has wrestled for promotions such as ICW, PWG and more, but he has never made an appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Since returning to WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has had multiple world title runs. He’ll get the chance to extend this record further this weekend when he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed title at Saturday Night’s Main Event. You can check out the updated card for the show here.