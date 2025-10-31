Drew McIntyre Smashes Out His Anger Before WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre is channeling his anger ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he hopes to capture his fourth WWE World Championship. Mere days before the November 1 show, McIntyre took to Instagram to share footage of himself and his wife in a ‘rage room’ where they could smash things to their heart’s content.

McIntyre made reference to his upcoming title match,which will see him once again face off against Cody Rhodes. Drew acknowledged his past shortcomings, but is ready to give his fans the win they’re eager to see.

“Apparently, I could just break as much as I want, get all my rage out of. Sometimes my problem. A Scottish anger gets in the way. I can get it out before Saturday… This is what it feels like to be a Drew McIntyre fan in a WWE title match. Let’s fix that. The Saturday night’s main event.”

McIntyre last held championship gold at WrestleMania 40, where his reign was ended in mere minutes by Damian Priest cashing in Money in the Bank. Since then, McIntyre has competed for a WWE World Championship five times, all to no avail. His most recent match saw him battle Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Wrestlepalooza in September 2025.

Whether McIntyre can turn his fortunes around and leave Saturday Night’s Main Event as the Undisputed WWE Champion, time will tell. For McIntyre, a sixth loss in a row in the title picture could prove just as damaging to him as to what he inflicted in the rage room.