Drew McIntyre Targets Randy Orton With Old Yeller Threat

Drew McIntyre will put Randy Orton out of his ‘misery’ following the Viper’s RKO on the Scottish Warrior during a recent SmackDown. During the August 22, episode, as McIntyre said how Cody Rhodes has no allies left in WWE, Orton floored McIntyre, showing that there are people still on Rhodes’ side.

On X, McIntyre shared a fiery promo aimed at both Rhodes and Orton. Saying Rhodes should enjoy the “gift” of time off, an absence caused by a McIntyre attack, Drew made his bold claim.

“The winds of change are blowing through WWE, and we’re sick of the same Cody reruns, week after week. Change means no champion.”

McIntyre then turned his attention to Randy Orton, questioning why the veteran continues to involve himself in his business. Comparing Orton to the dog Old Yeller who has to be put down in the classic book, McIntyre called him a legend ready to be put down and suggested he is looking for a way out of WWE in one final blaze of glory.

“You’re Old Yeller. You want to go out in a blaze of glory. I think you see the end coming, and you’re trying to find your way out of this industry. And I’m happy to oblige.”

McIntyre ended with a warning to Orton not to try another sneak attack or risk facing violent consequences. While no match has been made, fans can expect the pair to come face to face sooner than later.

