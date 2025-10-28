Drew McIntyre Reveals Incident With Samoa Joe After Stiff Spot

Drew McIntyre’s Claymore Kick is one of the most impactful finishing moves in WWE, but executing it carries risks. McIntyre recently recalled an instance where the move didn’t go quite as planned, resulting in him connecting stiffly with Samoa Joe.

Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, McIntyre detailed the incident which occurred during a Royal Rumble match. He praised Joe’s professional reaction to the hard-hitting move.

“I caught Samoa Joe real bad one time in a Royal Rumble, and to be fair, he didn’t say anything. He’s like a man’s man,” McIntyre explained. “He just pulled me aside and let me know, ‘Hey, brother, you really caught me bad.’”

McIntyre shared remorse over the incident due to his close friendship with Joe, contrasting it with other times he may have hit opponents hard.

“I felt so guilty because Joe’s my boy. He’s my brother,” McIntyre stated. “There are a few guys I’ve caught real hard that I didn’t feel so guilty about. But most of the time, people were good. But I felt really bad about the one to Joe.”