Drew McIntyre Says CM Punk Has A ‘Charles Manson-Like Quality’

Drew McIntyre has compared CM Punk to a notorious historical figure.

The Scottish Warrior recently had an interview with Gorilla Position podcast. He talked about things such as walking out of the 2025 Royal Rumble, how things have changed behind-the-scenes in WWE with the new management at helm and more.

During the interview, McIntyre also reflected on his incredible 2024 rivalry with Punk. Specifically, Drew was asked about the promo where the Straight Edge star asked him about being ‘The Chosen One’, referring to Vince McMahon, and if he thought about taking McMahon’s name on TV. The former NXT Champion mentioned that the thought did cross his mind but he chose to remain professional:

“It crossed my mind. The conversation in my head [was], ‘Do I do it? Do I say the same person that fired you on your wedding day?’ It did cross my mind, but again somebody’s gotta be the professional out there.”

Convince People To Do His Bidding: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre explained that the segment being in CM Punk’s hometown of Chicago was another reason he restrained himself as the former AEW star will always be considered the babyface there. The Scottish Star went on to question fans’ loyalty to Punk despite his tattered past, comparing him to Charles Manson:

“In Chicago, he’s technically the good guy even though he’s clearly the bad guy and I’m saying the truth nonstop but….and you can see it anywhere he goes. Doesn’t matter if he stands with Seth or singing his song, they’ll instantly turn to Punk or Roman’s out there. When he takes his vacations, he comes back, the biggest baby face of all time. But as soon as Punk walks up, boom, ‘We love that guy.’ He has a Charles Manson-like quality. The way he’s just able to convince people to do his bidding and love him. No matter how much I was the good guy, he’s the ‘good guy.'”

Charles Manson was a notorious cult leader who led a group dubbed the Manson Family based in California in the late 60s and early 70s. He was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder after members of his cult killed at least 7 people on his suggestion.

The comparison of Punk to Manson has at least some roots as the former World Champion led the Straight Edge Society during his first run with the promotion. A faction inspired by various cults, the angle saw the WWE star asking people to pledge allegiance to him to signify ‘a new beginning’ for them.