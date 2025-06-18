Drew McIntyre Says He’ll Never Take Risky ‘One-And-Done’ Bump Again

While currently on a break from WWE to heal from injuries, Drew McIntyre has reflected on his brutal 2024 Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk. Speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, McIntyre specifically addressed a dangerous bump he took onto the steel stairs, calling it a “one-and-done” risk he will never take again.

The violent match at the Bad Blood premium live event was the culmination of a heated feud between McIntyre and Punk. McIntyre explained that he saw the match as a career-defining moment, similar to the classic “blowoff” matches between stars like Triple H and Mick Foley that he loved as a kid, which is why he was willing to take such a risk.

“I got lucky, convinced I could do it as safely as possible, and I did, but it’s not a risk I’ll ever take again. It’s the risk for that match, for that moment… for that match, I was willing to do something, yeah, a bit stupid, but it came off. It went as good as it can, considering it was legitimately my lower back I landed on. And, yep, it’s a one-and-done will never be done again and that match will live forever.”

McIntyre is currently on hiatus from WWE after it was reported he had been working through injuries for several weeks. He was written off television following a Cage Match loss to Damian Priest at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24. There is no current timetable for his return.