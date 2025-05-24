Drew McIntyre Taking a Break from WWE

Drew McIntyre is expected to be off WWE television for the foreseeable future.

According to PWInsider, McIntyre wrapped up his current run with WWE during Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he lost to Damian Priest in a steel cage match.

Backstage sources indicated that McIntyre will be taking an extended break from WWE and is not scheduled to appear on TV moving forward.

Although there have been rumors linking McIntyre to a major Hollywood opportunity, this hiatus is said to be unrelated and is instead a personal break.