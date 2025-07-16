Drew McIntyre Taunts CM Punk And GUNTHER With Toilet Crash Video

Drew McIntyre is not impressed with the newly announced World Heavyweight Championship match for SummerSlam. The “Scottish Warrior” took to social media to share his disdain for the upcoming bout between the champion, GUNTHER, and the new number-one contender, CM Punk.

Less than a day after the match was made official, McIntyre posted a video to his Twitter account showing two porcelain toilets swinging on ropes before smashing into each other. The video was accompanied by a simple, direct caption: “GUNTHER vs Punk”. The message was clear, as McIntyre suggested the championship match would not be a high-quality encounter.

CM Punk earned his championship opportunity on this past Monday’s episode of Raw, where he won a star-studded gauntlet match. The match saw Punk last defeat Bron Breakker to secure his spot at SummerSlam. The gauntlet also included top stars such as Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Penta. The title match is now set for the two-day SummerSlam event on August 2nd and 3rd at MetLife Stadium.

McIntyre’s bitterness likely stems from his own recent misfortunes. At this past weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, McIntyre was defeated by Randy Orton. While he now has a tag team match scheduled for SummerSlam alongside Logan Paul against Orton and Jelly Roll, his sights were clearly set on the World Heavyweight Championship that Punk will now be challenging for.