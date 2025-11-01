Drew McIntyre Wants To ‘Tear’ John Cena ‘To Pieces’ On Mic

Drew McIntyre doesn’t just want to wrestle John Cena; he wants to tear him to pieces on the microphone first. John Cena is on an action-packed retirement tour, with his final match scheduled for the end of this year. Now, another top star has thrown his name into the hat to work with Cena in his final program.

While speaking to The Sport Bible in a new interview, Drew McIntyre spoke of Cena’s ability on the microphone, noting that he would love to battle him verbally before sending him back to Hollywood.

“I know a lot of people online, and the chatter… a lot of people in the locker room, saying, ‘I would love to see you guys not just wrestle, but get on the microphone together’, because there’s so few people that can keep up with Cena, he is the absolute GOAT on the microphone when it comes to shredding people. He’s not just good at coming up with material prior, getting out there, he’s so quick on his feet.”

McIntyre said he has always wanted to prove his own talking ability against the best, referencing how he proved doubters wrong during his feud with CM Punk.

“I always said that I wanted to test myself against the best on the mic. People would say, ‘Drew, big guy, good wrestler, but maybe he could do with being a better talker’. And I was like, ‘What? Have you seen my indie stuff?’ Finally, when I got with Punk … I proceeded to shred him completely. And then I continued that for like, a year. And then that’s when people truly saw what I was capable of. I wanted to show that against someone like Punk, who is known as one of the best talkers of all time.”

Now, McIntyre wants to do the same with Cena. “I believe Cena genuinely is, and he’s so quick on his feet. I’d love that opportunity to tear him to pieces, then get him in the ring and send him right back to Hollywood – where he’s doing a fantastic job.”

McIntyre is currently set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City. The match includes a special stipulation that if Rhodes is disqualified or counted out, McIntyre will win the title.