Drew McIntyre: WrestleMania 40 & 41 Are ‘Night And Day’

At WrestleMania 41: Sunday, Drew McIntyre got revenge on the man who took the World Heavyweight Title from him last year, Damian Priest. Speaking after his victory in the Sin City Street Fight, McIntyre was asked to compare this year’s event to 12 months ago.

“It’s night and day, obviously, when Drew McIntyre is not getting screwed over like last year by two separate people [Priest and CM Punk]… I’m on an adrenaline high right now.”

Like last year, McIntyre took a moment during his match to fire off a post on X, declaring that he is “Still bored at work lol.” Like last year, the post has gone viral on the platform, though McIntyre explained that both posts were in the spur of the moment.

“I never know if those moments are gonna happen. I get a few people I trust, I run stuff by, and then I leave it up in the air and if it organically happens, it happens.”

McIntyre went through a “war” and “hell” thanks to Priest, but ultimately it was the Scottish Warrior who stood tall inside Allegiant Stadium. It’s unclear what’s next for Drew McIntyre but fans can expect to see plenty of the Scotsman in the ring and online.