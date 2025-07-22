How Drew McIntyre Pulled Off Wrestling’s Most Viral WrestleMania Stunt

Drew McIntyre has finally revealed the behind-the-scenes planning that made his “Bored at Work” WrestleMania moments the most viral wrestling content in recent memory. The Scottish Warrior’s mid-match selfies during two consecutive WrestleMania events weren’t just spontaneous social media genius but carefully orchestrated stunts.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, McIntyre detailed how the idea originated during a casual gym conversation:

“I were in the gym and I was just like, man, like imagine someone tweeted like during a match like you filmed yourself and then posted it, whatever. That was cool. And I was imagine someone did it in the match. Imagine it was a ‘Mania.”

What started as a hypothetical quickly became reality when opportunity presented itself during his match with Seth Rollins. With Rollins down, McIntyre saw his chance to strike.

“Nobody knew I was going to do it, but I didn’t know if it was going to happen. We did it right there on the fly.”

The execution required perfect timing—waiting for Seth to sell an overhead suplex on the floor before grabbing his phone and capturing the moment. The viral impact exceeded all expectations and McIntyre was giddy to share how far his post mid-WrestleMania 40 went.

“Of the past 60 days when it was posted, it in the first hour it was the most liked second most liked post in 60 days on X of everything like presidents, tweet, it has like 430,000 favorites.”

The success led to a repeat performance the following year, proving the concept wasn’t a one-time fluke. This time, the post came during McIntyre’s showdown with Damian Priest.

“A year later, I was like, can we do it again? I was like, probably not. And we talked about it and then figured out a plan.”

Despite the viral success, McIntyre had to wait over a year for WWE’s merchandise department to capitalize on the moment with official “Bored at Work” t-shirts—a delay that reportedly frustrated the entrepreneurial superstar. Whether fans get another post during WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, only time will tell…