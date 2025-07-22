Drew McIntyre: Only Logan Paul Called During 3-Month WWE Absence

Drew McIntyre has spoken candidly about his recent three-month absence from WWE, revealing that only Logan Paul checked in on him. On the ImPaulsive podcast, McIntyre shared that after his grueling Hell in a Cell match with CM Punk, he felt isolated and largely ignored by the WWE locker room.

“After that match, I was physically and emotionally drained. I expected at least a few messages from the guys, but the silence was deafening. WWE always talks about being a family, but when I needed support the most, only one person reached out—Logan Paul.”

After returning to WWE TV, McIntyre alluded to just one person reaching out, though didn’t say who at the time. Now, fans know that it was Paul, someone who fans may not expect given that he is a celebrity-turned-wrestler.

“Logan Paul, who many see as an outsider, was the only one who checked in on me. That says a lot about the so-called ‘family’ here.”

His comments have sparked conversation among fans and insiders about the true nature of backstage relationships in WWE. As McIntyre prepares to team with Paul at SummerSlam, Drew won’t forget how his fellow WWE Superstars left him behind.

“I’ve learned to rely on myself. If there’s a real family in WWE, it’s a small one.”

Stay tuned for more on Drew McIntyre’s journey and the ongoing discussion about WWE’s backstage culture.