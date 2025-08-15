Drew McIntyre Doubles Down On WWE Roster Critique

Drew McIntyre isn’t backing away from his blunt assessment of the WWE locker room after claiming many Superstars don’t look fit for wrestling. Speaking to Wrestling Republic, McIntyre was asked about Jelly Roll’s recent in-ring appearance and used the moment to reinforce his belief that most WWE stars are missing key qualities.

“I don’t know why it was so controversial. The 85% — maybe I’m a little off. Maybe it’s like 82% of the roster. It’s like they don’t — they shouldn’t be WWE superstars.”

McIntyre made clear that his previous comment wasn’t necessarily about size alone, but about other wrestling attributes. Whether it’s presence, athleticism, or effort, McIntyre finds many of his colleagues sorely lacking.

“It would help to look like an athlete, my god. It’s like, you know, you’re in there — World Wrestling Entertainment. Wrestling’s still in there. Athletic endeavor. At least look like an athlete.”

While being in shape is important to McIntyre, the last thing he wants is identical well-sculpted wrestlers. For the Scottish Warrior, talent need an X-factor to keep them unique.

“What’s going to make you stand out from the other guy that’s really good at wrestling or really good at high-flying — and what if a knee injury comes and you can’t do that style anymore?”

McIntyre concluded with a clear warning to talent: take things more seriously, especially given all the resources at their disposal.

“Just freaking think about it and stand out. And also get in the damn gym. You’ve got all the free time in the world. You get paid a bunch of money now. Everybody makes money now. You get no freaking excuse — sitting on your couch eating pizza.”

McIntyre recently returned to WWE programming and has set his sights on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Stay tuned to see if another title reign is in the future of the Scottish Warrior.