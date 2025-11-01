Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, SNME
Drew McIntyre Calls Out Ref After Latest Tainted Title Match Loss

by Thomas Lowson

Drew McIntyre is airing his grievances after another tainted loss in a WWE World Championship match, this time at Saturday Night’s Main Event. During the November 1, show, McIntyre failed to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes.

The finish of the match saw the referee get knocked down and Rhodes use the title to his advantage. With a stipulation in place that Rhodes would lose the title if DQ’d, Cody was able to hit a DDT on the title without the ref seeing to get the win.

Taking to X, McIntyre shared his outrage. McIntyre posted a clip of Rhodes’ infamous impression of Ted DiBiase Jr. stating “Where’s that referee? He was trying to f**k on me!”

McIntyre has been plagued by controversy in his World Championship matches. At WWE Clash At The Castle in 2022, his title hopes were dashed by a debuting Solo Sikoa. Two years later in Glasgow, CM Punk interfered, costing Drew his match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Now, McIntyre has lost once more, and yet again, his defeat was far from clean. Stay tuned to SEScoops to see what’s next for the Scottish Warrior.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

