Drew McIntyre Calls Out Ref After Latest Tainted Title Match Loss

Drew McIntyre is airing his grievances after another tainted loss in a WWE World Championship match, this time at Saturday Night’s Main Event. During the November 1, show, McIntyre failed to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes.

The finish of the match saw the referee get knocked down and Rhodes use the title to his advantage. With a stipulation in place that Rhodes would lose the title if DQ’d, Cody was able to hit a DDT on the title without the ref seeing to get the win.

He did it! @CodyRhodes retains the Undisputed WWE Championship ? pic.twitter.com/E6mQzbyiz3 — WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2025

Taking to X, McIntyre shared his outrage. McIntyre posted a clip of Rhodes’ infamous impression of Ted DiBiase Jr. stating “Where’s that referee? He was trying to f**k on me!”

McIntyre has been plagued by controversy in his World Championship matches. At WWE Clash At The Castle in 2022, his title hopes were dashed by a debuting Solo Sikoa. Two years later in Glasgow, CM Punk interfered, costing Drew his match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Now, McIntyre has lost once more, and yet again, his defeat was far from clean. Stay tuned to SEScoops to see what’s next for the Scottish Warrior.