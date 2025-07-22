Drew McIntyre’s Serves Brutal WWE Roster Critique With Fast Food Claim

Drew McIntyre isn’t holding back when it comes to his honest assessment of WWE’s current talent pool, arguing that most would be better-suited slinging trays of fast-food. On the ImPaulsive podcast, the three-time former World Champion argued that many in WWE simply don’t have the Superstar ‘look.’

“85% of our guys don’t look like they should be in WWE. They look like they should be serving me my fast food. Jesus, guys, get in the gym.”

The comments stem from McIntyre’s concern about WWE’s mainstream appeal. He described conversations with friends who tune in occasionally, noting their reactions to the stark contrast between legitimate stars and questionable casting choices.

“My buddies will contact me and go, ‘Yo, I’ve just turned on the wrestling for a while to see what you’re up to.’ It’s cool to see people. Oh, Logan Paul’s on there and he’s killing it. You know, the Roman Reigns, what a freaking star. The guy comes on the screen, comes right off the screen. You’re a freaking giant. There’s these other guys. It look like they should be serving me my McDonald’s.”

McIntyre’s frustration extends beyond aesthetics to audience retention. As a fan of wrestling, McIntyre struggles to get behind those who he feels don’t have the proper aesthetic of a WWE Superstar.

“It takes me out of it and I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, they’re they’re good at wrestling and eventually you you’ll connect with them, but it’s I’m not going to watch it long enough. I change the channel.'”

The former WWE Champion’s comments highlight a growing debate within wrestling about athletic presentation versus technical ability. While the idea that ‘bigger is better’ may not be the norm today, the 6-foot-7 powerhouse believes that his smaller coworkers would fare better outside of the ring and behind the counter.