Earl Hebner Calls Out WWE: ‘Referees Deserve Hall of Fame Inductions’

Earl Hebner is making waves with his passionate call for WWE to finally recognize referees as worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame. During a recent interview on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm, the iconic official didn’t hold back when discussing what he sees as a glaring oversight by WWE.

“We belong in the WWE Hall of Fame. You know, and I could give names like Mike Chioda, Nick Patrick, Teddy Long, Joey Marella, and you know, the guys that, old school, not young school, old school, sir. Guys that work their ass off and knows what’s going on in there. We deserve it.”

Hebner is already a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the eyes of many fans. Earl was part of some of WWE’s most memorable matches including the infamous Montreal Screwjob in November 1997. Hebner’s frustrations stems from years of watching wrestlers, managers, and announcers receive Hall of Fame recognition while referees remain largely ignored.

Only one referee has been inducted, that being Tim White who was posthumously honored as the Warrior Award Recipient in 2003. Now, Earl Hebner is ready to see a major change.