Earthquake and Typhoon are Officially WWE Hall of Fame Bound

WWE has confirmed that The Natural Disasters—Earthquake (John Tenta) and Typhoon (Fred Ottman)—will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Known for their imposing size and dominance in the early 1990s, the tag team left a lasting legacy in professional wrestling.

Formed in late 1990, The Natural Disasters captured the WWE Tag Team Championship in 1992 and held the titles for 85 days. During their reign, they faced top teams such as Money Inc., The Legion of Doom, and The Nasty Boys.

Earthquake, who passed away in 2006 from cancer at age 42, had a background in sumo wrestling and found success in Japan before his WWE run. Typhoon, still active at 68, previously competed under the name Tugboat and was a heavyweight champion in Championship Wrestling from Florida. He is also the uncle of current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

They join an already notable Hall of Fame class that includes Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger. Kamala is also being considered for induction, though not yet officially announced.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18, at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend.