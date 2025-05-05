Earthquake’s Daughter Joanna Tenta Sowards Training To Become A Pro Wrestler

Joanna Tenta Sowards, daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer Earthquake (John Tenta), says she’s training to become a professional wrestler.

During an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson show, she explained the journey of following in her father’s footsteps.

***”When I was younger, I used to love watching wrestling. When I was 15, I told my dad that I wanted to do what he did. I wanted to become a professional wrestler. After he died, I stopped watching wrestling for almost 17 years. I tuned back in during WrestleMania 39 and remembered why I loved wrestling so much. In June 2024, I decided that, even though I was older now, I wanted to learn and train to be a pro wrestler for the joy of it, so I’ve learned so much about how to trust in my body, to believe in myself to work hard, but most importantly and what I sought after is that is has formed a new and special connection with my dad,” ***Joanna told Kelly Clarkson on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Her Instagram account says she’s training at Absolute Intense Wrestling.

John Tenta, better known to some wrestling fans as Earthquake in WWE, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025 as part of the Natural Disasters with Typhoon (Fred Ottman). Sadly, Tenta passed away on June 7, 2006 of bladder cancer.