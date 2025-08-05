ECW Legend Justin Credible Returns To The Ring For First Singles Match In Years

ECW legend Justin Credible has returned to the ring for his first singles match in over three years. The former ECW World Champion competed for Memphis Wrestling in a “No Rules Heritage Title” match that aired this past weekend on the promotion’s YouTube channel.

The match saw Justin Credible take on Sycho Simon in a No Rules contest for the promotion’s Heritage Title. According to records, this was Credible’s first one-on-one match since he faced HC Loc at a Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling event in June 2022. His last in-ring appearance of any kind was in the Clusterfuck Battle Royal at GCW’s Joey Janela’s Spring Break in April 2024.

While his in-ring career has been winding down, Credible has remained in the public eye, more recently for controversial reasons. In recent years, he has faced multiple allegations from wrestling promoters of taking payments for bookings and then not showing up to the events. He recently addressed these accusations in a video with former WWE star Maven, where he denied the claims.

Justin Credible’s return, even for a one-off match, is a reminder of the enduring legacy of Extreme Championship Wrestling. Several of his fellow ECW alumni remain active in the wrestling business today, including Rob Van Dam who makes sporadic appearances for AEW, Team 3D who recently challenged for the TNA Tag Team titles, and Paul Heyman, who is a central figure in major storylines on WWE Raw.