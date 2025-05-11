ECW Legend Sabu Passes Away At 60

ECW legend Sabu has reportedly passed away.
PWInsider broke the news earlier today. The site did not provide a lot of details but confirmed that the wrestling legend, real name Terry Brunk has passed away.
Fellow legend Rob Van Dam and more are reacting to his passing on Twitter:
This news is very saddening for fans and comes as a huge shock as the 60-year-old wrestled his final match only last month. Sabu defeated Joey Janela at GCW Spring Break 9 in Las Vegas over the WrestleMania 41 weekend in his last match.
Sabu made an appearance at Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion show convention at the 2300 (ECW) Arena last weekend, which was his last public appearance.
Trained by The Original Sheik, Sabu made his wrestling debut in 1985. He began his career competing for promotions in the North American independent scene before migrating to Japan. He worked with NJPW among other promotions there, even winning the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship during his Japan excursion.
This was followed by his return to US and the star-making ECW run from 1995 to 2000. He worked with other legends such as RVD, Taz and Terry Funk during his time.
Known for his trademark style of hardcore wrestling, Sabu quickly became a fixture of the extreme promotion and his work at the time continues to influence talents and shape the pro wrestling world today. He also worked for companies such as WWE, TNA and AEW in his later career.
SEScoops sends our deepest condolence to all the family and friends of Sabu.