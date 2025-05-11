ECW Legend Sabu Passes Away At 60

ECW legend Sabu has reportedly passed away.

PWInsider broke the news earlier today. The site did not provide a lot of details but confirmed that the wrestling legend, real name Terry Brunk has passed away.

Fellow legend Rob Van Dam and more are reacting to his passing on Twitter:

Only photo I ever got with the legend was blurry, but the memories and moments will live in my mind clear as day forever. RIP Sabu pic.twitter.com/lV4bDBbViV — KJ Orso FKA Fuego Del Sol (@KJOrso) May 11, 2025

A brief word on Sabu. I've learned to value immersion above all else in wrestling. Nothing drives immersion more than a wrestler living in the moment and throwing absolutely everything into what they were doing. No strings. No hesitation. No one looking away for a second. Sabu. pic.twitter.com/aKpG9QYJLC — Matt D – SC (@MattD_SC) May 11, 2025

Condolences and love to Sabu's family, friends, and fans. Sabu was a true pioneer in the industry, and beyond his transformative style, a kind and generous man often looking to help other wrestlers. There will never be another Sabu. pic.twitter.com/gFSbsqCbvX — TheSandmanPodcast (@SandmanPod) May 11, 2025

? rest easy legend #Sabu ?? — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) May 11, 2025

RIP SABU



A true fucking legend! pic.twitter.com/DV3nWrI0C5 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 11, 2025

?? — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 11, 2025

AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu.



From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling.



Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/JpgbYj2KKl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2025

This news is very saddening for fans and comes as a huge shock as the 60-year-old wrestled his final match only last month. Sabu defeated Joey Janela at GCW Spring Break 9 in Las Vegas over the WrestleMania 41 weekend in his last match.

Sabu made an appearance at Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion show convention at the 2300 (ECW) Arena last weekend, which was his last public appearance.

Trained by The Original Sheik, Sabu made his wrestling debut in 1985. He began his career competing for promotions in the North American independent scene before migrating to Japan. He worked with NJPW among other promotions there, even winning the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship during his Japan excursion.

This was followed by his return to US and the star-making ECW run from 1995 to 2000. He worked with other legends such as RVD, Taz and Terry Funk during his time.

Known for his trademark style of hardcore wrestling, Sabu quickly became a fixture of the extreme promotion and his work at the time continues to influence talents and shape the pro wrestling world today. He also worked for companies such as WWE, TNA and AEW in his later career.

SEScoops sends our deepest condolence to all the family and friends of Sabu.