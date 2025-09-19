Watch: What Happened With El Grande Americano After SmackDown Went Off Air

El Grande Americano made an appearance after SmackDown.

WWE presented the final episode of the Blue Branded show before tomorrow’s WrestlePalooza PPV from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, tonight.

The show featured a number of big names, including Brock Lesnar. The Beast opened the night with a destructive segment before his PLE match with John Cena, and he ended up taking out Corey Graves with a couple of F5s.

The main event of the episode was a contract signing segment between Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. McIntyre got the upper hand in the inevitable brawl after the deal was signed. The show went off air with the Scottish Warrior laying out his WrestlePalooza opponent.

What Happened After SmackDown

Raw’s El Grande Americano made a surprise appearance on SmackDown for a match after the broadcast ended, and the ringside area was cleared following the destructive main event.

Ludwig Kaiser, in the mask, teamed with Judgment Day’s Finn Balor for a tag team match against the duo of Penta and AJ Styles. The two teams brawled on the entrance ramp before the match officially went underway.

The ending of the bout saw Balor getting in a brawl with Penta when Finn tried to stop the masked star from tagging into the match. AJ then hit the Styles Clash on El Grande to win the match for his team.