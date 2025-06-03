AJ Styles, CM Punk, El Grande Americano
Clue About El Grande Americano’s Identity Spotted On WWE Raw

by Thomas Lowson

El Grande Americano made his WWE ‘debut’ earlier this year but there has been questions about the man behind the mask. Some have accused Americano of being Chad Gable, a claim that has grown support following the June 2, 2025, episode of WWE Raw.

During the show’s main event, Americano earned a controversial win over CM Punk and AJ Styles, earning the final spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Eagle eyed fans will have spotted some choice footwear Americano wore during the match; boots emblazoned with the initials CG.

Gable has routinely denied being El Grande Americano, and even expressed his anger that Americano had a WrestleMania match while he didn’t. Now, Americano will compete in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, a bout that could put him in the World Title picture.

As for Gable, he lost his Money in the Bank qualifier, but he may still be noticeably busy on June 7, according to some members of the WWE Universe.

