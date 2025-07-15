El Grande Americano, AAA
El Grande Americano Is Coming To AAA

by Thomas Lowson

El Grande Americano has vowed a war on any and all luchadors, and he will be in for quite the battle on July 25. On social media, AAA has announced that Americano will be part of AAA Alianzas later this month.

Americano’s impending arrival in AAA will no doubt spark debate about the character’s role. When first introduced in February, many took issue with El Grande Americano, seeing it as offensive to the rich history of Lucha Libre and Mexican Wrestling.

El Grande Americano had been played by Chad Gable, but with the Olympian injured, Ludwig Kaiser has donned the mast and singlet. Time will tell what kind of reception El Grande Americano receives when he makes his debut in AAA.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

