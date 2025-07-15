El Grande Americano Is Coming To AAA

El Grande Americano has vowed a war on any and all luchadors, and he will be in for quite the battle on July 25. On social media, AAA has announced that Americano will be part of AAA Alianzas later this month.

EL GRANDE AMERICANO llega a la Ciudad de México ?? para el evento de la gira #AlianzasAAA ?



25 de julio, Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera.



Boletos disponibles en https://t.co/mw7gEVfZ2C pic.twitter.com/CGs5mG5Y3G — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 15, 2025

Americano’s impending arrival in AAA will no doubt spark debate about the character’s role. When first introduced in February, many took issue with El Grande Americano, seeing it as offensive to the rich history of Lucha Libre and Mexican Wrestling.

El Grande Americano had been played by Chad Gable, but with the Olympian injured, Ludwig Kaiser has donned the mast and singlet. Time will tell what kind of reception El Grande Americano receives when he makes his debut in AAA.