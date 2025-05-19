Lucha Legend Backs El Grande Americano Amid Insensitivity Claims

The character of El Grande Americano has drawn criticism from fans and wrestlers alike who view the character as racially insensitive and a mockery of lucha libre. Speaking on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan dismissed these criticisms, arguing that fans will always find something to complain about.

“A lot of people are complaining, bro? People complain about everything. You could give people a gold bar and they’d be like, ‘Oh, there’s a scratch in the corner.’ You can take it as far as you want.”

Konnan acknowledged that pro wrestling has “always been behind the curve on racial sensitivity,” whether it be it’s treatment of black, Japanese, or Samoan talent. Today, Konnan is pleased that El Grande Americano’s take on lucha libre is intended as funny, rather than hateful.

“You just can’t be outwardly racial. You have to be very funny and kind of subtle about it. But it’s a parody, you know what I’m saying? I have no problem with it.”

Konnan doesn’t have an issue with El Grande Americano, especially when compared to some of WWE’s other Mexican-based characters. On his podcast, Konnan recalled some of WWE’s ideas that he took issue with.

“I think the most important part, is it demeaning Mexicans? No, it isn’t. If you remember the lawnmower thing — the Mexicools — very demeaning, you know? I also thought the piñatas were demeaning with the Lucha… whatever, Lucha House Party.”

Americano recently defeated Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship and will reportedly be heading to AAA soon enough. While debate around the character is unlikely to fade soon, Konnan views it as a lighthearted homage to old-school wrestling—not an insult.