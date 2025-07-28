AAA Roster Destroy El Grande American Pinata As WWE Star Watches On

El Grande Americano is no friend to the AAA roster, as made clear during a recent backstage segment. Behind the scenes at WWE live event in Mexico City, several names associated with the brand attacked a pinata of the WWE Speed Champion. Psycho Clown, Pagano, and the ever-popular Mr. Iguana annihilated the pinata, all while the real El Grande Americano watched on in horror.

Piñata del Grande Americano ? Rey Mysterio les da este obsequio al talento de @luchalibreaaa que obtuvo una victoria ante el Legado del Fantasma en el Supershow de #WWEMexicoCity pic.twitter.com/kuEpa7Sxbp — WWE Español (@wweespanol) July 27, 2025

Americano has made a number of appearances for AAA in recent weeks, though now portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser instead of Chad Gable. While the roster is hardly on board with the masked sensation, the fans seem to be fully behind El Grande Americano.

El Grande Americano is an absolute star in Mexico right now ? pic.twitter.com/dbLP8mSJeX — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 26, 2025

El Grande Americano’s next high-profile match will see him compete for the AAA Mega Championship. This was originally a three-way between himself, Dragon Lee, and Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo. That was until Dominik Mysterio made his presence felt in AAA with an assault on Lee and Vikingo. The WWE Intercontinental Champion has now been added to the AAA Mega Championship match.

Both in WWE and AAA, El Grande Americano continue to stir up reactions. While some have taken issue with the character over claims of insensitivity, its clear that the masked ‘luchador’ is here to stay.