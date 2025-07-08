El Grande Americano, Ludwig Kaiser
Image credit: WWE
El Grande Americano ‘Returns’ On WWE Raw

by Thomas Lowson

The July 7, edition of WWE Monday Night Raw saw El Grande Americano return to the ring, though fans may have noticed something different about the luchador. During the show’s second hour, Anericano defeated Dragon Lee.

Throughout the match, Michael Cole questioned if the man in the El Grande Americano mask was the same man fans have been watching since the character’s debut earlier this year. While Cole pointed out that Americano no longer has tattoos, Corey Graves argued that the luchador had had them removed that morning. Cole also noted how small Americano’s mask looked on him, and Graves said he wore it snugly so it didn’t slip off mid-match.

It has been reported that El Grande Americano is being portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser, who is filling in for the injured Chad Gable. The Olympian has been portraying the character since its introduction in February, but recently underwent surgery. While Gable is keeping himself active out of the ring, there’s no word on when fans can expect him back as El Grande Americano.

Americano 2 got the win by using the character’s patented steel plate in the mask. It remains to be seen whether the two Americano’s ever come face to face.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

