El Hijo del Vikingo Wins AAA Mega Title As Worlds Collide Nears

A new AAA Mega Champion has been crowned and his name is El Hijo del Vikingo. At AAA’s latest event, Vikingo defeated Alberto El Patron to capture the gold. This marks the start of Vikingo’s second reign, with his first 833-day reign being the longest in history.

This win comes mere days before Vikingo faces Chad Gable at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide. During a recent episode of Raw, WWE shared a graphic claiming this would be a title match, despite Vikingo not having won the gold at that point. Many saw this as a sign that a title change was coming, and now we have confirmation.

Vikingo’s victory was predicted, not just because of the graphic, but because of Alberto El Patron’s controversial relationship with WWE. Despite being the AAA Mega Champion, El Patron had not been featured in any of WWE’s promotional efforts since announcing their acquisition of AAA. Questions remain about El Patron and a potential future in WWE, but we now know he won’t be appearing with the AAA Mega Championship.