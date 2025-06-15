Cora Jade Is Dead: Elayna Black Erases Her WWE Past

Elayna Black has made it clear that Cora Jade is gone for good. Fresh off her first post-WWE match at Pro Wrestling REVOLVER on June 14, Black shared a video on social media. In it, Black destroyed visual remnants of her former identity, including the skateboard synonymous with her earlier WWE career.

Black’s video comes after her unexpected WWE release in May 2025. While many saw big things in Black’s future as part of the main roster, it wasn’t meant to be. Black’s frenemy Roxanne Perez, on the other hand, has thrived on the main roster and is making waves in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Now, Elayna Black returns to the independent circuit, fully reclaiming her original identity—and making it clear she’s doing things on her own terms. With the past behind her, she’s forging a new path forward without looking back.