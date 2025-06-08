Elayna Black Says She Had “Gut Feeling” About WWE Release

Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in NXT, was released from her WWE contract last month. In a new interview with TMZ, Black said that while talent cuts are always a possibility, she had a strong feeling that her time with the company was ending.

“I did have that gut feeling maybe like two weeks prior,” Black stated. She explained that during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas, she felt it would be her last big event with the company and made sure to enjoy the experience.

This feeling continued up to her final match. “I think it was my last actual match there was I wrestled Sol Ruca on a live event. I just knew… that it was going to be my last time there,” she recalled. “I took a long time afterwards. I signed autographs, which I never really do because I’m a heel… But I knew that. I was like, well, that’s a wrap. Sure as hell it was a week later.”

Since her release, Black has commented on her future, including the possibility of joining AEW.