Why Elayna Black Hopes Fans Never See Her Early WWE Matches

Elayna Black joined WWE in 2021 and quickly emerged as a star on the rise as part of the WWE NXT division. Speaking to Going Ringside, the former Cora Jade explained how she was able to gather in-ring experience as part of WWE long before she made it to TV.

“They do these little shows called like PC Live… PC Live is essentially like in front of your coworkers and peers.“

Black admitted that there’s “probably a lot” of matches that she wishes she hadn’t done during her WWE tenure. These PC live matches are only meant to be seen by those at the time, a fact Black is grateful for.

“I would probably say most of my PC Live matches were absolutely horrible, and I never want to watch them and I’m glad nobody can have access to them.“

Scott Thompson, who was interviewing Black, joked that the footage likely still exists in WWE’s archives. Black remained adamant that the footage should remain buried in WWE’s archives, never to see the light of day.

While WWE does often release rare, never-before-seen footage, the odds of them releasing bad matches from a former Superstar seems unlikely. As for Black, she continues to show how far she’s improved and is glad to keep her PC Live matches in the past.