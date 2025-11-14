Traditional Elimination Match Returning To Survivor Series Weekend

The traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series tag team elimination match is making a comeback.

This week’s episode of SmackDown from MVP Arena in Albany, New York, featured Sami Zayn in a promo segment. He talked about MFT running rough shots on the SD roster and announced that he was finally cleared to compete.

Solo Sikoa and his goons came out to surround the former US Champion, but the Underdog from the Underground was not alone.

Rey Fenix, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Motor City Machine Guns all came out to brawl with the MFT. The segment ended with Fenix delivering a big Tornillo on the heels and sending them packing.

Survivor Series Elimination Match Making A Comeback

Later in the night, Solo Sikoa approached Nick Aldis and demanded a match against Sami Zayn. The SmackDown General Manager declined, deciding that he did not have enough time on tonight’s show.

Aldis, however, then announced the return of the traditional Survivor Series elimination tag match. He told Sikoa that his faction can take on all the babyfaces that they battled earlier, on the November 28 Survivor Series go-home episode of the Blue Branded show.

As the WWE official walked out of the frame, some symbols relating to The Wyatt Sicks appeared on the screen, suggesting that there might be another twist coming to this story soon.