SmackDown Star Sidelined With Injury

A SmackDown star is out with an injury.

Tonight’s episode of the Blue Branded show, which came live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan featured Pretty Deadly star Kit Wilson in singles action against Aleister Black.

Before this bout was officially underway, the commentators Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett revealed that Kit’s partner Elton Prince has been sidelined with an injury and wished him well.

Prince has not wrestled since the May 2 episode of SmackDown, where Pretty Deadly squared off against former NXT tag champions Fraxiom. The duo of Axiom & Nathan Frazer picked up the victory in this bout and Elton seemed to have suffered a concussion during the match.

Kit Wilson has continued wrestling as a singles star since then. He wrestled in a WWE Speed match on May 30. Last week’s Main Event taping before SmackDown saw him taking on Hikuleo. This was the former NJPW star’s first match after more than a year of unexplained absence.

Not a lot of details were provided about Elton Prince’s health so it’s hard to say how long he will stay out of action. Though since the company has not taken Wilson off TV, we can assume his partner will be back sooner than later.

