Eric Bischoff Details Recent Meeting With CM Punk

Eric Bischoff has revealed what happened during his recent meeting with CM Punk

The former WCW President talked about a number of things during the latest episode of his 83 weeks podcast. He discussed things such as Brock Lesnar’s return, Seth Rollins working everyone with his knee injury and more.

While detailing his recent visit to Raw for Hulk Hogan tribute after the legend’s passing, Bischoff revealed that he met Punk there. Eric, who previously traded shots with the former AEW star over Tony Khan’s business strategies, claimed that Punk is a classy guy:

“Classy guy. I had a chance to meet him for the very first time at Monday Night Raw when I was there for the tribute, and we had a couple of conversations. I’ll just leave it at that. One hundred percent classic individual, and I’m really glad I had an opportunity to talk to him.”

A Very Honest Guy: Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff was also someone who was against CM Punk’s WWE return, saying that he wouldn’t touch the former UFC star with a 10-foot pole. The former wrestling executive revealed his side of the conversation, but not what Punk said to him, suggesting that he got a receipt for his previous take:

“I’ll just tell you what I said: ‘Man, it’s a pleasure to meet you. I’ve said some pretty stupid sh*t. Just want you to know I’m glad to have an opportunity to meet you in person.’ That was my half of the conversation. He can do with that what he wants. His reaction, the approach, the honesty—that’s what made me a CM Punk fan. He’s a very honest guy.”

CM Punk was part of this week’s Raw where he teamed up with LA Knight in the main event of the show. He was then announced for a big title match at Clash In Paris. You can check out more about it here.