Eric Bischoff Says Real American Freestyle Is ‘The Most Fun Thing I’ve Ever Done’

Eric Bischoff is having the time of his life with his new freestyle wrestling venture, Real American Freestyle. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated’s Undisputed, Bischoff, who serves as the promotion’s Chief Media Officer, shared his excitement and gratitude following the company’s successful debut show in Cleveland.

“I’m having the television producer’s equivalent of an after-sex cigarette,” Bischoff said. “I’m so absolutely grateful for [co-founders] Chad Bronstein, Israel Martinez… This has been the most fun thing I’ve ever done.” The new promotion is an organization that aims to give amateur wrestlers a pathway to a professional career.

The promotion’s first event also served as a tribute to the late Hulk Hogan, who was slated to be the commissioner of the group before his passing in July. The show featured a WWE-produced tribute video and an appearance by Hogan’s son, Nick. Bischoff made sure to credit Hogan for his involvement. “I wouldn’t be here without a phone call from Hulk,” he said.

Looking ahead, the promotion’s next show is expected to take place on November 8 on Fox Nation and will feature a match between MMA legends Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen. With Sonnen, a commentator for the promotion, stepping into the ring, the question was asked to Bischoff if fellow announcer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle could do the same.

“Kurt is an elite-of-the-elite level athlete,” Bischoff said. “There is still that competitive drive and desire. We’re seeing it from Tito and Chael, too. I don’t know if Kurt could do it [health wise], but it would be extremely exciting if he did.” The promotion is also planning to launch a weekly series in 2026.