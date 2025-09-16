Eric Young Accuses WWE Of Stealing His Idea For Another Wrestler

TNA star and former World Champion Eric Young recently reflected on his time on the WWE main roster, revealing the specific reason he stopped pitching creative ideas for his character. Young, who had a successful run in NXT as the leader of the popular SAnitY faction, found his momentum stalled after the group was called up to the main roster and later disbanded.

During an appearance on the “Developmentally Speaking” podcast, the veteran performer explained the incident that led him to stop contributing his own creative concepts.

“I had pitched some really cool ideas, they ended up stealing one of them and using them for other people. I’m not going to get into that, that made me stop pitching ideas because if they’re just going to take them and give them to other people, there’s no sense of me wasting my breath.”

Young’s time in WWE began in 2016. In NXT, he formed SAnitY and, alongside Alexander Wolfe, captured the NXT Tag Team Championships at TakeOver: Brooklyn III in 2017. The group was called up to SmackDown in April 2018 but was disbanded a year later. Young was then drafted to RAW as a singles competitor, where he was primarily featured in the 24/7 Championship picture before being released from the company in April 2020. He made his return to TNA Wrestling at the Slammiversary pay-per-view later that same year and has been a cornerstone of the promotion ever since.