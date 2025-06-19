Erick Rowan Reveals Lessons From Bray Wyatt That’s Helping Him In New Career

Erick Rowan has revealed what he learned from Bray Wyatt.

The Wyatt Sicks star recently spoke to CardPlayer for a new interview. He discussed things such how he hopes to go on a similar career path as Kane, how the Japanese wrestling style has helped his career longevity, and more.

During the interview, Rowan was also asked about lessons he has learned from his former partners Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper, both of whom have passed away. Replying to it, the 43-year-old mentioned how Bray, real name Windham Rotunda, was a master storyteller:

“You had in Windham someone who was such a master storyteller with the way he would tell stories and the way he would get into his promos; you’d really feel what he was saying.”

Things That You Pick Up: Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan explained that the things he’s learned from watching the work of the late Wyatt Family Leader have become useful to him in his pursuit of an acting career:

“So I like to think that especially now moving forward and kind of getting more into acting and that realm of things, it’s really opened up my emotional connectability to anything I say and makes me feel the words that I’m saying to whoever. I’m eternally grateful for that stuff, and you don’t think about it at the time, but these are things that you pick up.”

The WWE star later mentioned how Luke Harper moved seamlessly in the ring, transitioning from one move to the other. Erick Rowan said that he’s been able to incorporate the same seamlessness into his own working style thanks to his former Bludgeon Brothers partner.