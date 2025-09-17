ESPN’s Chris Fowler Botches John Cena and Brock Lesnar Names Ahead of Wrestlepalooza

WWE and ESPN have entered a major partnership that begins this weekend with WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis. The stacked event is expected to feature what many believe will be the final showdown between John Cena and Brock Lesnar. However, ESPN’s Chris Fowler appeared unfamiliar with the two icons while promoting the show.

Sayna vs. Lester

During a broadcast, Fowler mispronounced their names, referring to Cena as “John Sayna” and Lesnar as “Brock Lester.” Between them, the two Superstars hold 27 World Championships and four Royal Rumble victories, making the blunder all the more noticeable.

Fans on X quickly mocked Fowler’s slip, calling it an awkward way to kick off WWE’s new partnership with ESPN.

Chris Fowler has no idea who John Cena is in reading this WWE Wrestlepalooza promo.https://t.co/VHJ8EMRPbq pic.twitter.com/0ccMZBAonM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 16, 2025

Cena and Lesnar were part of the same OVW class and both debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2002. Their rivalry reignited in 2012 following Lesnar’s return, with Cena defeating him in his first match back.

Now, the two legends are set to meet once more. With Cena’s retirement tour nearing its end, this encounter is widely expected to be their last. Fans can anticipate a memorable clash at Wrestlepalooza—and hopefully, Fowler will have the names right this time.

WWE Wrestlepalooza, the inaugural premium live event on the the ESPN app, streams live this Saturday, September 20 starting at 7PM ET.