ESPN Kicks Off NBA Season With WWE-Inspired Intro

WWE and ESPN recently kicked off their massive partnership, one that has seen ESPN become home to WWE’s ongoing Premium Live Events. On October 21, the NBS season kicked off as part of ESPN, and the event egan with a WWE flair.

The intro for ESPN’s coverage of the NBA season used WWE’s signature ‘The Power is Back’ intro, as well as graphics inspired by WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown.

THE WORLD IS WATCHING ?



The NBA on ESPN is happening now. Opening week is here ? pic.twitter.com/5JgZ86zNIt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2025

WWE’s first PLE as part of the ESPN family was Wrestlepalooza in September. The show was given a mediocre ‘C’ grade, citing a lack of big moments for what had been a much-hyped show. WWE Crown Jewel: Perth was given a more favorable ‘B’ grade, with the AJ Styles Vs. John Cena match given an ‘A’ grade.

The worlds of WWE and NBA have been intertwined in the past, with WWE 2K25 being home to multiple NBA stars. In February of this year, Bayley took to the court as part of an NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, though her team came up short.

This intro continues to demonstrate the deepening ties between WWE and ESPN. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from this partnership.