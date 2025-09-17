Complete Guide to ESPN’s Wall-to-Wall Wrestlepalooza Weekend Coverage

ESPN kicks off its WWE partnership with wall-to-wall Wrestlepalooza coverage across multiple platforms. WWE Superstars including Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and others will appear across ESPN programming throughout the week.

Here’s your complete guide to the week’s events:

Friday, September 20

SportsCenter from Indianapolis

6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Hosted by Elle Duncan with Tyrese Haliburton

3:00-4:00 p.m. (ESPN2 / ESPN App)

Hosted by Peter Rosenberg and Tyrese Haliburton with WWE Superstar guests

10:00 p.m.-midnight (ESPN Radio)

Hosted by Booker T and Brad Gilmore

Saturday, September 21

Road to Wrestlepalooza Pre-show

3:00-5:00 p.m. (ESPN social media / ESPN App)

Hosted by O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson

5:00 p.m. (ESPN App)

Immediately following (ESPN App)

