Ethan Page Explains How North American Title Is Above A Main Roster Championship

Ethan Page believes the North American Championship is more prestigious than the NXT title and he can prove the same.

The former AEW star made his NXT debut back in May 2024. He quickly inserted himself into the NXT title picture. Page ended up winning the title at the Heatwave event in July, setting a new record for winning the top prize of the brand in the quickest time since debut.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Page was asked about becoming the North American Champion after previously having held the NXT title. Ethan first discussed how he had previously claimed that the NA title was beneath him. After winning the championship however, he has given the matter more thought:

“After some time and thinking and using my logical brain in professional wrestling, which usually doesn’t work out, I came to the conclusion that the North American Championship is actually the most prestigious championship in NXT. I mean, Oba Femi, current NXT Champion. In description, he’s the champion of NXT, which its home base is in Orlando at the Performance Center. So Oba Femi is the champion of the Performance Center.”

The Champion of Three Entire Countries: Ethan Page

Ethan Page went on to explain that geographically, the North American Championship not only trumps the NXT title but even the United States Championship currently held by Jacob Fatu:

“Ethan Page is the champion of three entire countries. Meaning that this championship is also higher than the United States Championship. So I wanted to actually thank Jacob Fatu for doing such a great job representing the US, as his superior.”

Apart from this, Ethan Page also discussed things such as how his WWE signing came about, his segment with The Rock, learning from Shawn Michaels in NXT and more. You can check out his full interview below: