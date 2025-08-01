Ethan Page and Ricky Saints Still on WWE Main Roster Radar for Call-Ups

WWE continues to monitor Ethan Page and Ricky Starks as potential candidates for main roster call-ups, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Both wrestlers have established themselves as key players in their respective divisions, with Page making a significant impact since joining WWE and Starks building momentum following his AEW departure. The ongoing evaluation suggests WWE sees long-term potential in both performers for Raw or SmackDown.

Page has demonstrated versatility in his WWE tenure, showcasing the character work and in-ring ability that originally caught the company’s attention. Meanwhile, Starks brings a unique combination of charisma and technical skill that could translate well to the main roster environment.

The timing of potential call-ups remains uncertain, as WWE typically evaluates roster needs and storyline opportunities before making such moves. Both wrestlers continue their current developmental work while remaining on management’s radar for future main roster integration.

With WWE’s expanded programming schedule and ongoing roster rotations, opportunities for call-ups continue to present themselves throughout the year. The Observer’s report indicates both Page and Starks remain strong candidates when those opportunities arise.