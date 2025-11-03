Ethan Page & Chelsea Green Are ‘The Greatest North Americans’ After AAA Win

Ethan Page and Chelsea Green are the new AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions after ending the lengthy reign of Mr. Iguana and La Hiedra. For the WWE duo, this is their first taste of mixed tag team gold, and this victory makes Page, the NXT North American Champion, a double champion.

“We just became the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions, making me a double champion. And you’re about to become a double champion too! This Friday, when you become the United States Champion and beat Giulia.”

Page then asked Green for her thoughts on their win, and the ‘Hot Mess’ retierated her past comments that the pair are “Numero Uno.” Green signed off with an “Adios” before the smug new champions took their leave.

Green and Page also shared a post-win photo on Instagram. In the caption, the pair declared themselves “The greatest North Americans.”

The new AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions are hardly lacking in confidence and Page could soon be adding a third title to his collection. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the WWE duo.