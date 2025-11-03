Ethan Page Eyes Third Title After AAA Star’s Challenge

Ethan Page could soon be a triple champion after being challenged to a match for the AAA Latin American Championship for Guerra de Titanes. At AAA Day of the Dead on November 2, Champion Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. issued a challenge to Page for the December 20, show.

Wagner’s challenge came after he retained the AAA Latin American Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo. At WWE NXT Halloween Havov, Page defeated Wagner in a Day Of The Dead match.

For Page, this title match is a chance to win a third title. Page is already the WWE NXT North American Champion, a title he gave a Canadian redesign earlier this year. At Day of the Dead, he and Chelsea Green captured the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles, making ‘All Ego’ a double champion.

¡Tenemos NUEVOS Campeones de Parejas Mixtas AAA! ETHAN PAGE y CHELSEA GREEN ???#AlianzasAAA ? en Showcenter pic.twitter.com/RFjDtuykb1 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 3, 2025

Whether Page becomes a triple champion on December 20, only time will tell. But should he win the gold, fans will certainly hear all about it from the ‘All Ego’ Superstar.